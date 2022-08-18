After forming the government of Nitish Kumar's party JDU and RJD in Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has attacked the central government. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has accused the central government of being dictatorial. Slamming the central government, former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav clearly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be ousted from power. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday, when asked by journalists about the 2024 general elections (Lok Sabha Election 2024), said that we have to remove the dictatorial government.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad attacks the central government and said, "PM Modi has to be removed from power. Otherwise the dictatorial government (at the Centre) will destroy everything." Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna from Delhi on Wednesday and met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the first time after the formation of the new government in the state. Nitish Kumar has formed a new Grand Alliance government by breaking the alliance with BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM of Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared pictures of the meeting between the two leaders on Twitter. Tejashwi tweeted, "Respected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji reached to meet National President (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav" Tej Pratap Yadav and Rabri Devi were also present on this occasion.

Let us inform that even before taking oath as the Chief Minister in Bihar, Nitish Kumar had spoken to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and discussed the political developments. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took oath on 10 August. Earlier, when Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP, Lalu Yadav had praised Kumar for his decision to break away from the NDA and form a new government in the state.