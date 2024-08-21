PM Modi Heads To Poland-Ukraine, To Meet Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Says 'As A Friend And Partner...'

Ahead of his significant visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anticipation on Wednesday to exchange views with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Before embarking on his journey to Poland and Ukraine, the Prime Minister shared these remarks. Modi will spend the initial part of his trip in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, on August 21 and 22.

On August 23, Modi is scheduled to spend approximately seven hours in Kyiv, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since its independence in 1991.

In his statement before departure, Modi mentioned the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing India's role as a "friend and partner" and its desire for the swift restoration of peace and stability in the area. "From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," he said.

Modi expressed eagerness to further the discussions with President Zelenskyy to enhance bilateral ties and deliberate on a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said.

He reiterated India's position as a friend and partner, advocating for the prompt return of peace and stability to the region. "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he added.

Modi also conveyed his confidence that his visits to Warsaw and Kyiv would naturally extend the extensive interactions with both nations and lay the groundwork for stronger, more dynamic relations in the future.

The Prime Minister will undertake a journey from Poland to Kyiv aboard the 'Rail Force One' train, a trip expected to last around 10 hours, with the return journey being of similar length.

Following the Russian incursion into Ukraine, several global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have traveled to Kyiv by train.

Modi's trip to Kyiv occurs nearly six weeks after his notable visit to Moscow, which sparked criticism.