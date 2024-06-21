International Yoga Day: PM Modi Highlights Global Impact and Growing Yoga Economy In Srinagar

Yoga Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga (IYD) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir today. The Prime Minister led the celebrations of International Yoga Day and took part in the yoga session. Although due to heavy rains, the function was held in the winter hall of SKICC. It was initially planned to be held on the lawns of SKICC on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for being present in Jammu & Kashmir, the land of Yog and Sadhna, on International Day of Yoga. “The atmosphere, energy, and experience from yoga can be felt in Jammu & Kashmir today. The number of people practicing yoga is growing worldwide. Today the world is seeing a new yoga economy emerging. The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment, without the baggage of the past. Yoga is scripting new pathways of positive change in society. Yoga helps us realize that our welfare is related to the welfare of the world around us. Yoga is not only a discipline but also a science,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also recalled that a record 177 countries endorsed India’s proposal in the UN. He also mentioned subsequent records made in the context of IYD, such as 35,000 people doing yoga on Kartavya Path in 2015 and more than 130 countries participating in the yoga event led by the Prime Minister at the UN Headquarters last year. He also expressed happiness that more than 100 institutes in India and 10 major foreign institutes have been recognized by the Yoga Certification Board formed by the Ministry of Ayush.

The Prime Minister underlined that the number of people practicing yoga is growing worldwide while its attraction is constantly on the rise. He highlighted that yoga’s utility is also being recognized by people and stated that there is barely any world leader who has not discussed yoga during their interactions.

Touching upon the changing notions about yoga due to its expansion in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister talked about a new yoga economy. He mentioned the growing attraction for yoga tourism and people's desire to visit India to learn authentic yoga. He also mentioned yoga retreats, resorts, dedicated facilities for yoga at airports and hotels, yoga apparel and equipment, personal yoga trainers, and companies carrying out yoga and mindfulness wellness initiatives. All these are creating new avenues of employment for the youth, he added.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society,’ highlights the dual role of fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.