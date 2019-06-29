close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
G 20

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Presidents of Indonesia, Brazil on sidelines of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and various issues of mutual interests.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Presidents of Indonesia, Brazil on sidelines of G20 Summit

Osaka (Japan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and various issues of mutual interests.

During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

This was Modi's first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.

"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."

Soon after, Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.

Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others.

On Friday, PM Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Tags:
G 20G20 summitPM Modi
Next
Story

Death toll from AES reaches 172 in Bihar, doctors blame 'administrative failure'

Must Watch

PT20M11S

DNA: Analysis of problems caused by Article 370