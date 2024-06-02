PM Modi Holds Meeting To Review Post-Cyclone Situation In Northeastern State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in states of the northeast.

Over three dozen people have lost their lives, and more than two lakh have been affected across the northeastern states due to flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides caused by Cyclone Remal over the past few days.

According to government sources, PM Modi will also hold some more meetings on a wide range of topics, including a brainstorming session to review the agenda for the new government's first 100 days.

He will hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day (June 5) on a large scale. Then he will hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for a 100-day program of the new government after the exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP. Continuous rainfall and landslides have isolated parts of the northeast, submerging railway tracks under floodwaters. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled express, passenger, and goods trains bound for south

Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday due to inundated railway tracks throughout the region.

PM Modi earlier expressed grief over the situation in the northeastern states amid natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal and assured all possible support. He said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the situation, and officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there. Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected."

Meanwhile, the exit poll outcomes were declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

They have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by opposition parties.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign.