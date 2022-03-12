PM Modi in Gujarat: BJP leader holds massive roadshow in Ahmedabad - WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, held another grand roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Videos and visuals released by news agency ANI show hundreds of people gathering to catch the glimpse of the leader amid chants and cheer of “Modi Modi.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/YwSvBh64s7 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

This is PM Modi’s second roadshow in Gujarat capital in his two-day visit, which is seen as the party’s start of campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls.

Gujarat | PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ahmedabad (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/JJHCasM7Fo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Gujarat has been a bastion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years with PM Modi as its chief minister for over two decades.

Earlier today, the prime minister took part in a massive roadshow in Dahegam of Gandhinagar.

Riding in an open jeep decked with floral garlands, PM Modi was seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd in the city.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.

During the event, PM Modi said, "Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Bapu always talked about rural development, self-reliant villages. Today, as we are marking `Amrit Mahotsav`, we must fulfil Bapu`s dream of `Grameen Vikas`."

The Prime Minister also asked village representatives to plant 75 trees in every village during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence to help the environment recover.

He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

Modi’s Gujarat trip comes right after gaining a massive victory in four out of five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly Elections 2022 were held.

