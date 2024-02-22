PM Modi In Gujarat Today; To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat today where he will unveil development projects worth Rs 60,000 crores for the people of the state. This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the state in February. Earlier, PM Modi visited the state on February 10 when inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for over 1 lakh houses.

PM Modi's Programs In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness the participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will also address two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects encompassing important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum & natural gas, tribal development across Gujarat.

PM Modi In Mahesana

At a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation important projects including Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed internet to more than 8000 gram panchayats; multiple projects for rail line doubling, gauge conversion, new broad-gauge line in districts of Mahesana and Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mahesana; Main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University at Gandhinagar; multiple water supply projects in Banaskantha, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several important projects including a new district-level Hospital & Ayurvedic Hospital in Anand district; the development of Rinchhadiya Mahadev Temple and Lake at Ambaji region in Banaskantha; multiple road projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, and Mahesana; Runway of Air Force Station, Deesa; Human and Biological Science Gallery in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) new building at GIFT city; multiple projects for improving water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, among others.

Program In Navsari

In Navsari, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. Prime Minister Modi will also initiate work commencement for the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important projects including the construction of the Bharuch-Dahej access controlled expressway; multiple projects at S.S.G. Hospital, Vadodara; Regional science centre in Vadodara; projects for railway gauge conversion in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply schemes in Valsad, school and hostel building and other projects in Narmada district, among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects of Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4. Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs. They are first-of-its-kind reactors and with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Lok Sabha Polls In Focus

The BJP is working towards its mission to win more than 400 seats this Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at wooing the voters by making them aware of the NDA government's development work and policies. The saffron party's focus is to clean sweep states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra while it looks to enhance its tally in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thus, PM Modi will not only dedicate development projects but will also address public rallies thus pitching for 'Teesari Baar, Modi Sarkaar'.