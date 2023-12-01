New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with cheers and chants by the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Dubai, where he arrived for the COP28 Summit. He also enjoyed a cultural dance performance by the enthusiastic crowd. The diaspora members shouted ‘Modi, Modi’, and ‘Abki Baar Modi Sarkar’ and ’ Vande Mataram .’ PM was received by HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Dy PM and Interior Minister.

PM Modi shared his gratitude on his social media X and said that the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai was a testament to their vibrant culture and strong bonds. He also said that he was looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet. He will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit and participate in three high-level side events, two of which will be co-hosted by India.

https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-in-uae-live-updates-pm-gets-a-rousing-reception-fom-indian-diaspora-in-dubai-2693897.html

PM Modi, on his arrival in the Gulf emirate for the World Climate Action Summit, made a clarion call for the provision of adequate climate financing and technology transfer to developing nations to help them combat climate change.

Before his departure from Delhi, Modi expressed his delight that this pivotal event was being presided over by the UAE, a key ally of India in climate action initiatives. He reiterated India’s commitment to climate action, which he said was a priority during our G20 presidency. He expressed hope that the COP28 would build on the consensus on climate action and sustainable development outlined in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Modi is slated to attend the World Climate Action Summit, a high-level segment of the COP28, where world leaders will convene to discuss strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively tackle climate change. The prime minister will also participate in three other high-level side events during the COP28, which is taking place under the presidency of the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

Modi stated that the COP28 presents an opportunity to assess the progress made under the Paris Agreement and plot the future course of climate action. He highlighted the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as voiced at the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India.

He underscored the importance of supporting the efforts of the developing world with adequate climate financing and technology transfer, enabling them to achieve sustainable development. He proudly noted that India has been proactive in its climate action, with significant achievements in sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE.

PM Modi is eagerly anticipating joining special events on climate finance and the green credit initiative. During his stay, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the summit, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the newly-elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.