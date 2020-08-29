PM Modi inaugurates Agricultural University building in Jhansi via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Saturday (August 29) via video conferencing.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, '' When we talk about self-reliance in agriculture then it is not limited to self-sufficiency in food grains but encompasses self-reliance of the entire economy of the village.''

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Earlier on Friday, the PMO had tweeted, ''At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare.''

The RLB Central Agriculture University is situated in the Bundelkhand region and it started its first academic session in 2014-15.

It offers under graduate and post graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.