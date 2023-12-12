PM Modi Inaugurates Artificial Intelligence Summit, Calls For Ethical Use, Mechanism To Categorize AI Tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He also called upon the industry to take several initiatives to promote the ethical and positive use of AI. Addressing the summit, PM Modi there is no doubt that AI is transformative but it is up to people to make it more and more transparent. He said that trust on AI will grow only when related ethical, economic and social aspects are addressed.

Noting AI as a worldwide movement, the Prime Minister stressed the need for collaboration. He suggested a few questions that need to be addressed to enhance AI’s credibility such as data sets for testing and training AI tools, length and duration of testing before releasing any product to the market. He also asked whether a Software Watermark can be introduced to mark any information or product as AI-generated.

Addressing the stakeholders in the government, the Prime Minister asked them to explore the data of various schemes for evidence-based decision-making and see if the data can be used to train AI tools. He asked if there could be an audit mechanism that can categorize AI tools into red, yellow or green as per their capabilities. “Can we establish an institutional mechanism that ensures resilient employment? Can we bring a standardized global AI education curriculum? Can we set standards to prepare people for an AI-driven future?" said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that today, India is the main player in the field of AI talent and AI-related ideas. A vibrant AI spirit is visible in India as the Indian youth is testing and pushing the frontier of AI tech, he said. Referring to the exhibits in the AI exhibition at the Summit, the Prime Minister said that these youth are trying to bring social change through technology.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024. As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI, and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12-14, 2023.