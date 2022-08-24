NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Mohali: 'To make India a developed nation, it's important to...'

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre and has a 300-bed capacity 

  PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.
  It is a tertiary care hospital and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers.
  The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 24, 2022) dedicated the "Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre" to the nation in Mohali, Punjab. The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. It is a tertiary care hospital with a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant.

"To make India a developed nation, it's important to develop its health services," PM Modi said after inaugurating the "Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre" to the nation.

"When the people of India will get modern hospitals and facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction," he added.

The Prime Minister said that holistic healthcare has been placed among the top priorities in the country in the last eight years.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana. Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-speciality hospital is equipped with 2,600 beds. The hospital, which is constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

Narendra ModiPM ModiHomi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research CentreMohali

