PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham project: 9 things you should know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The idea behind the project is to ensure that all heritage structures get preserved.

Here are some important points you should know about the Kashi Viswanath Dham project:

--It has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

--A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery and Food Court, among others.

-- During the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure.

--The project is now spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3000 square feet.

--The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship.

--The project involved purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple.

--Around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated amicably.

--Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple. He also offered Ganga jal, chandan, ashes and milk to Lord Shiva.

-- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda and a large number of saints from across the country attended the ceremony.

