NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to inquire about his health following an incident at a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, where Kharge experienced dizziness while addressing a large crowd. "PM Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and enquired about his health," the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed.

The incident occurred on the final day of campaigning for the third and last phase of the state Assembly elections, set for October 1. Kharge was speaking to supporters when he suddenly felt unwell, prompting several party leaders to rush to his aid. After the rally, Kharge underwent a preliminary medical examination to determine the cause of his dizziness.

Despite the health scare, Kharge did not hold back in his criticism of PM Modi during his speech in Kathua, vowing that the Congress party would fight to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old; I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power,” Kharge declared.

In a pointed critique of the Modi administration, Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister has failed to provide opportunities for the country’s youth over the past decade. “Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not,” he stated.

The campaigning period for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections concluded on Sunday evening, setting the stage for voters to make their choices in the upcoming polls.