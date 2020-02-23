PM Modi is my friend, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit

Washington: US President Donald Trump who is on a two-day visit to India, departed from Washington on Sunday evening (February 23, 2020). Before his departure, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a friend of mine and he is looking forward to the meet.

Addressing media, Trump said, "I look forward to being with the people of India. We will be with millions and millions of people. I get along very well with the PM. He is a friend of mine. PM Modi told me this will be the biggest event they have ever had,"

Trump also opened up on Taliban-Afghan issue and said, ''People just want to make a deal. Taliban is tired of fighting for the last nineteen years, which is quite a long time."

He also praised Chinese Xi Jinping for combating coronavirus emergency and said, ''China and Xi Jinping doing a good job combatting coronavirus.''

Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought on the visit and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.

Ivanka tweeted, "Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world`s two largest democracies has never been stronger!"

Earlier, Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in the year 2017.

This will be the fifth meeting between PM Modi and Trump in the last eight months. US First Lady Melania Trump along with a high-level delegation including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be travelling to India along with Trump.