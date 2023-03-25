'PM Modi Is Scared Of My Next Speech': Rahul Gandhi After Disqualification From Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Saturday (March 25), a day after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha over his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. Gandhi launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his statements and said that "it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not, he will keep fighting for the country." He further said that PM Modi is "scared of his next speech on Adani."

Speaking at the press conference, he said, "Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country. I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this."

Talking about the PM, he said, "The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification. This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question - Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications, or prison sentences."

Rahul Gandhi further said that his speech in Parliament was expunged. He said that some ministers lied about him, accusing him of seeking help from foreign powers. Gandhi claimed that there is no such thing that he has done. "I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he said.

On Thursday, March 23, Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation by a Surat court and sentenced to two years in prison. Consequently, he was also disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi made a statement during a political rally in 2019 where he questioned why many individuals with the surname Modi were associated with criminal activity. This led to a defamation case filed against him by a BJP MLA, Purnesh Modi.