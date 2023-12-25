PM Modi Joins Christian Community For Christmas, Remembers Pope Francis Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a special Christmas celebration with the Christian community at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. He shared some pictures of the event on X (formerly Twitter), showing him interacting with the guests and lighting candles. In his address, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the world and the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas and said it was a day to remember the message and values of Jesus Christ, who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and the welfare of the poor and the oppressed.

He also recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, where they had a fruitful discussion on various issues such as social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change and inclusive development. He said he was deeply impressed by the Pope’s humility and wisdom and that the visit was a memorable one.

Sharing some more glimpses from the Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

He said he found many similarities between the teachings of the Holy Bible and other religious texts, especially on the importance of truth and service to others. He said these values would inspire the development journey of the country in the 21st century. He urged the people to celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy.