close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
G20 summit

PM Modi lands in Japan's Osaka for G20 Summit, to project India’s priorities on world stage

PM Modi will meet a host of foreign leaders and dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, including RIC and BRIC meetings.

PM Modi lands in Japan&#039;s Osaka for G20 Summit, to project India’s priorities on world stage
Image credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday landed in Japan's Osaka to attend the G20 Summit alongside key international leaders. He will attend several plurilateral meetings and meet world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister left India on Wednesday night and arrived in Osaka early Thursday morning. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint.”

He was greeted by the members of the Indian community in Japan. “Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!,” he wrote.

This is PM Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

Before departing, PM Modi released a statement stating that he looks forward to discuss the major challenges and opportunities faced by the world today with other nations. “Women Empowerment, issues related to digitalization and artificial intelligence, and progress in achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and in our common efforts to address major global challenges such as terrorism and climate change form the rich agenda of the Summit,” he said. 

“The Summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast changing world. The Summit will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the Government to continue on the path to progress and stability,” added PM Modi.

India will host the next G-20 Summit in 2022. “The Osaka Summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, when we usher in a New India in the 75th Anniversary year of our Independence,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will meet a host of foreign leaders and dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. “On the sidelines, I also look forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance,” he shared.

India, Russia, and China (RIC) are expected to hold a trilateral Informal Summit. The Prime Minister will also be meeting leaders of BRICS countries. The summit is centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.

Besides India and the host Japan, other G20 participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Tags:
G20 summitPM Modi
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: ISJK terrorist killed in intergroup rivalry in Anantnag district

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Desshit: Why objection on Indian cricket team's new orange jersey?