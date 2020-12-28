PM Modi launches National Common Mobility Card, flags off India's first driverless train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line and said that the launch of this service will further India's development.

The prime minister said that the time has come for a unified technological interface to be used across services in order bring all-roun development in the country. Speaking at the launch of the NCMC services on the Airport Express Line, PM Modi said that the launch of this service is one such interface.

The NCMC will be very useful for passengers as the card will allow passengers carrying a RuPay debit card to swipe these for Metro travel.According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), those carrying NCMC will now be able to travel on the Airport Express line without any trouble. “This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

During his address, PM Modi asserted that it is everyone's responsibility to focus the resources and capabilities of the country towards productive work. He added that the integrated approach will help in increasing the strength of India.

“The card was launched with the idea that commuters would have an integrated access to all public transports. This one card will help them save the time they spend standing in queue for tickets,” PM Modi said.

“One nation, one mobility card is one example. Our government has brought about several other initiatives such as ‘one nation, one FASTag’, which made travelling seamless and freed everyone from traffic. ‘One nation one tax’, i.e. GST, has made the tax system comprehensive and removed the tax jam,” he added.

Earlier, the DMRC released a statement and welcomed the launch. “These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents,” said the statement.

PM Modi also inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.