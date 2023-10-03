New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, which is heading for elections soon. PM also inaugurated the steel plant of NMDC Steel Ltd at Nagarnar in Bastar district. He visited the Danteshwari Temple in Bastar, Jagdalpur after reaching the state that is going to polls. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari and is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, sacred places of Shakti, the divine feminine, across India. The Prime Minister will also go to the tribal heartland to inaugurate the integrated steel plant of National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) in Nagarnar.

The steel plant of NMDC Steel Ltd at Nagarnar will create employment opportunities for thousands of people, both in the plant and in related and downstream industries. It will make Bastar a part of the global steel map and enhance the socioeconomic development of the area.

Additionally, the PM also inaugurated a new railway line between Antagarh and Taroki and a railway line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Boridand -Surajpur railway line doubling project and the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister also flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These railway projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved railway infrastructure and the new train service will help the local people and contribute to the economic development of the area.

Prime Minister also inaugurated a road upgradation project from 'Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section' of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the area. PM's visit to Chattisgarh comes ahead of the state assembly elections that are expected to take place later this year and all political parties are putting their best efforts to attract voters.

The Congress had a sweeping victory in the 2018 assembly elections, winning 68 seats out of 90 against the then ruling-BJP, which got 15 seats.