PM Modi Launches Rs 2 Lakh Crore Worth Projects In Andhra, Emphasises On Green Hydrogen

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore here and said the Center will work with Andhra Pradesh in realising its vision of becoming approximately a USD 2.5 trillion economy by 2047. Among others, he laid the foundation stone for the country's first Green Hydrogen Hub under National Green Hydrogen Mission, near here.

Modi, on his first visit to the state after he assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in 2024, also took out a grand roadshow with Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy Chief Minister and Janasena leader K Pawan Kalyan by his side. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government.

Describing the southern state as a "land of possibilities and opportunities", Modi said the time has come for it to become a centre of new futuristic technologies. "The country launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. Our aim is to make 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen production (annually) by 2030. As a first step, two green hydrogen hubs will be set up, out of which one is in Visakhapatnam," he said.

The Prime Minister said as part of "Swarnandhra Pradesh", by 2047, Andhra Pradesh was aiming to become approximately a USD 2.5 trillion economy and the Center will work with the southern state in realizing that vision. Virtually laying the foundation stone and launching projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore here, Modi said two green hydrogen hubs will be set up in the country out of which one will come up here.

Noting that Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh's coast have been gateways for India's trade for centuries and continue to hold significant importance, he emphasized the promotion of the blue economy in mission mode to fully utilize maritime opportunities. Andhra Pradesh, due to its innovative nature, is a big hub of IT and technology and it is now time for the state to become a centre for new futuristic technologies, he said.

The PM said Visakhapatnam will be among the few cities globally with large-scale green hydrogen production facilities. He highlighted that the green hydrogen hub will create numerous job opportunities and develop a manufacturing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Modi, who laid the foundation stone for the bulk drug park project in Nakkapalli, said Andhra Pradesh was one of the three states in the country where such a park is being established.

He emphasized that the park will provide excellent infrastructure for manufacturing and research, boosting investor enthusiasm and confidence while benefiting local pharma companies. The Centre views urbanization as an opportunity and aims to make Andhra Pradesh an example of "new-age urbanization". To realize this vision, the foundation stone for the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, known as Kris City, was laid today, he said.

This smart city will be part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, attracting thousands of crores of rupees in investment and creating millions of industrial jobs in Andhra Pradesh, he said. Observing that Andhra was already benefiting from Sri City as a manufacturing hub, Modi underscored the aim is for AP to be among the top states in the country in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

He highlighted the Centre promoting manufacturing through initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, resulting in India being counted among the top countries in the world for manufacturing various products. Modi, who laid the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway Zone, a long pending demand of people of Andhra, said its establishment will expand agricultural and trade activities in the region, and provide new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.

"The infrastructure revolution in Andhra Pradesh, with better connectivity and facilities, will transform the state's landscape", Modi said. He also stressed the government's commitment to inclusive and all-around development in every sector, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.

Earlier, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone and launched a number of projects, including the green hydrogen hub in Anakapalli near the port city of Visakhapatnam. It is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The Krishnapatnam industrial hub is a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.