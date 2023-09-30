PM Modi Launches Week-Long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ At Bharat Mandapam For Aspirational Blocks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a unique week-long programme for Aspirational Blocks in the country called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital. 'Sankalp Saptaah' is linked to the effective implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

The nationwide programme was launched by the PM on January 7, 2023. It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens. It is being implemented in 500 Aspirational Blocks across 329 districts in the country. To implement the Aspirational Blocks Programme and to prepare an effective block development strategy, chintan shivirs were organised at village and block levels across the country. The ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is a culmination of these chintan shivirs.

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ will be observed in all of the 500 Aspirational Blocks. Each day in ‘Sankalp Saptaah’, starting from October 3 till October 9, 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days include ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’, ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’, ‘Swachhta’, ‘Krishi’, ‘Shiksha’, and ‘Samridhi Diwas’.

The last day of the week which is October 9, 2023, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as ‘Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh’.

The inaugural programme will witness the participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries from across the country in Bharat Mandapam. In addition, about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, will join the programme virtually.