MODI IN BHUTAN

PM Modi Leaves For Bhutan, Visit Focuses On Govt's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'

Earlier, the planned state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning departed for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. Earlier, the planned state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Thereafter, the new dates were being discussed via diplomatic channels, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. 

Original Visit Details 

Originally scheduled for March 21 and 22, the decision to postpone the visit was made mutually in light of the inclement weather affecting Paro airport. 

Bhutan Awaits PM Modi

In anticipation of PM Modi's arrival, Bhutan had enthusiatically displayed posters and billboards welcoming him to the country. Different posters have been put up at various places in the city along with the flags of both countries.

Neighbourhood First Policy 

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan.
The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA said. This visit is expected to facilitate significant high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu. Both the countries maintain a strong bilateral relationship which is characterized by mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding. Time and again, the visits between leaders emphasized the depth of the relationship and highlighted the close ties between India and Bhutan. 

PM Modi's Previous Visit

PM Modi's previous visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked an important milestone. The visit saw the launch of key bilateral projects that aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity between the two nations. 

