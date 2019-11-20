close

Chief of Defence Staff

PM Modi-led CCS to decide to appointment of Chief of Defence Staff for better synergy between Army, IAF, Navy soon

ANI reported that the Implementation Committee headed by NSA Doval has submitted its report to the PM Modi-led Cabinet and it is expected that the government would soon take a decision on the appointment of country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

India is set to get its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is expected to take a call on this issue soon. Government sources said that a committee headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has submitted its report to the CCS on this matter. ANI reported that the Implementation Committee headed by NSA Doval has submitted its report to the PM Modi-led CCS and it is expected that the government would soon take a decision on this matter.

According to government sources, the Implementation Committee has recommended that the age bracket would be 64 years for the CDS. The names of the existing three services chiefs and senior commander-in-chief rank officers are reportedly being considered by the government for appointment to the post of first CDS of the country.

The announcement to appoint a CDS - a position senior to the Chief of Army Staff,  Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff - was made by PM Modi during his speech on India's 73rd Independence Day from New Delhi's Red Fort.

"Our defence forces are India's pride. With a view to ensure and further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff - CDS which is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi had said.

One of the lacunae often pointed out by defence experts in the Indian defence forces is the absence of the single-point reference for defence issues. The creation of CDS has been a demand for the last few decades to achieve better coordination among the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Currently, India's senior-most defence officer is appointed as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee until the officer retires.

Chief of Defence Staff
