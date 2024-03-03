PM Modi Makes Donation To BJP Party Fund To 'Build Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated a sum of two thousand rupees to the Bharatiya Janata Party fund and also urged the public to join the initiative.

Sharing the reciept of the donation on microblogging site X, PM worte- "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat." (sic) "I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!" he added.

Prime Minister's donation to his party BJP comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are likely to be held in the month of April and May. The saffron party has already released the first list of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sbha polls encompassing 16 States and 2 Union Territories, with a total of 195 nominees.

The first list of candidates include 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi. 28 women, and 47 young leaders in BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 16 States and Union Territories.

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh.