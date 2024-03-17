PM Modi Meets Cabinet Ministers, Asks For 100-Day Agenda After 2024 Poll Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet session on Sunday to develop plans outlining the objectives for the initial 100-days and the subsequent five years of the new government. He urged the Union Ministers to engage with secretaries and other officials within their ministries to enhance the execution of these agendas. The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections. The Cabinet began the process of notifying the dates for the seven-phase parliamentary elections by forwarding the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi and his council of ministers had also assembled on March 3 to deliberate on the intricate plan for India's progression into a developed nation by 2047. The comprehensive strategy was titled "Viksit Bharat 2047" and was formulated through a holistic approach involving all ministries. Five ministers from the Modi-led government delivered presentations during the meeting. The planning engaged in thorough discussions with state governments, academia, industry associations, civil society, scientific institutions, and involved active involvement of young people. This comprehensive process comprised over 2,700 meetings held over two years, along with workshops and seminars conducted at different levels, gathering input from over 2 million youths.

The plan sets objectives across various domains such as economic expansion, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing quality of life, facilitating business operations, bolstering infrastructure, and promoting social welfare. Reports indicate that Viksit Bharat endeavors to establish India as a leading global economic entity, emphasizing sustainable development and enhancing citizens' overall well-being. The roadmap delineates precise tactics to tackle major hurdles and capitalize on opportunities across diverse sectors.