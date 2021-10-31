हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on sidelines of G20 Summit

Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the German Chancellor Angela Markel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Italy. Chancellor Merkel is preparing to hand over power to a new coalition leader in Germany. She was the first woman Chancellor from the conservative party and has been the Chancellor for 16 years from 2005 to 2021.

Earlier in August, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Merkel where they discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

PM Modi today visited the Trevi Fountain on the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome along with several heads of the states.On Saturday, PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

PM Modi had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour and invited him to visit India.The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centered around 'People, Planet and Prosperity'.

 

