PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Scholz, Calls For Peaceful Solutions To Conflicts In Ukraine, West Asia

In a recent meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s stance against conflict as a solution to global issues. He reiterated the country's readiness to support peace efforts in Ukraine and West Asia. The meeting with highlighted India and Germany's shared concerns over the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the importance of international collaboration in the face of global challenges.

India’s Stand on Peace

Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, stating, “The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of concern for both of us. India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace.”

Strengthening India-Germany Ties in Security and Defence

Beyond their discussions on peace, Modi and Scholz focused on bolstering India-Germany cooperation, especially in defence and security. Modi announced the signing of an agreement for the exchange of classified information, a move that symbolizes deepening trust and mutual support between the two nations.

This agreement, alongside a newly concluded Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, aims to facilitate a joint response against terrorism and separatist threats.

“The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust,” Modi noted, underlining how these agreements enhance their shared goals of combating global security challenges.

Scholz’s Vision

Leading a high-level delegation, Chancellor Scholz has set his sights on expanding Germany’s access to India’s vast market, viewing it as a key alternative to Germany's dependency on China. Addressing business leaders at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, Scholz stressed the need for political solutions based on international law to maintain global stability.

“In today’s multipolar world, there are no global policemen or singular entities upholding our common rules,” Scholz remarked. He cautioned that if Russia’s actions in Ukraine were to succeed, it would have ramifications far beyond Europe, threatening global security and prosperity.