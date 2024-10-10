PM Modi Meets Japanese, New Zealand Counterparts At ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. Both meetings focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Meeting Ishiba just days after his appointment, Modi congratulated him on his new role and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties between India and Japan.

"Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I’m happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan’s PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed," Modi shared in a post on X.

The Indian Prime Minister’s office confirmed the talks, stating, "PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held excellent discussions on technology, trade, defence, and people-to-people linkages." Modi underscored that India prioritizes its relationship with Japan, calling it a "trusted friend and strategic partner."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They discussed various areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, and security, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In a similar spirit, Modi also met New Zealand’s Luxon. This marked their first meeting, where they explored avenues for cooperation in economic sectors, tourism, education, and innovation. "Had an excellent meeting with PM Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," Modi remarked.

The Indian PM's office elaborated that discussions with Luxon covered enhancing the India-New Zealand partnership in trade, defence, education, agriculture, and space technology. The two leaders highlighted the momentum gained from frequent high-level contacts, recalling the recent successful visit of India's President to New Zealand.

Modi welcomed New Zealand’s commitment to join the International Solar Alliance and extended an invitation for Luxon to visit India, which he accepted. "We look forward to taking our relationship to greater heights," Modi said.