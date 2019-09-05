close

Narendra Modi

PM Modi meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Day 2 of Russia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, on day 2 of his 36-hour short visit to Russia. The meeting comes after the world leaders interacted at the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka and G7 Summit in France's Biarritz. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, on day 2 of his 36-hour short visit to Russia. The meeting comes after the world leaders interacted at the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka and G7 Summit in France's Biarritz. 

Following his meeting with his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with HE Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and President of Mongolia HE Khaltmaagiin Battulga. 

PM Modi will also visit India Business Pavilion and attend the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Korpus S, FEFU. 

PM Modi arrived to Russia on Wednesday on a 36-hour visit to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). On his arrival, PM Modi received a guard of honour at the Vladivostok International Airport in the presence of Russia`s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. 

On Wednesday, India and Russia signed several agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok. After signing the deals, PM Modi said that both India and Russia are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation. He also said that both the countries realise the importance of a multipolar world, adding that both the nations are working together on many global forums like BRICS and SCO. The prime minister said that a proposal has also been made to have a full-fledged maritime route that serves as a link between Chennai and Vladivostok.

Later on Wednesday, PM Modi accompanied President Putin to the Far East Street’ exhibition capturing the warm culture of the eastern coast. Interestingly, the Russian Far East has opened its arms to Indian people decades ago, leading to boosting people-to-people ties between the two countries. PM Modi also tweeted a video of his conversation with Putin and said, "This brief conversation shows his passion towards sports, even those popular in India..."

After wrapping up his visit to Russia, PM Modi would emplane for Delhi from Vladivostok.

