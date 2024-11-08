Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met former Deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani on his 97th birthday and extended heartfelt greetings.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wished Advani on X, saying he is "among India's most admired statesmen" and has devoted himself to furthering India's development.

"Best wishes to LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation. Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development.

He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.



Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda also met 'Bharat Ratna' Advani and extended his greetings.

Sharing his visit on X, Nadda wrote, "I extended my heartfelt birthday wishes to senior leader, former Deputy Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji at his residence and received his blessings. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and live long."



Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated Advani.

"I met and congratulated former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Bharat Ratna, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, who played an important role in the development of the country, the leader of the BJP family, who is an idol for millions of workers due to his dedication and principles in politics, on his birthday. I pray to God that you live long, stay healthy and keep guiding us always," Saini said on X.



Advani served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He was conferred Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.

Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).