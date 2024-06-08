PM Modi Oath Ceremony 2024: When and Where To Watch Swearing-In Ceremony, Find Out Date, Time, Guest List

India is on its way to welcome PM-designate Narendra Modi and his new cabinet to form the goverment. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on June 9. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Now, all eyes are focused on this momentous occasion that ushers in a new era in Indian politics.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has secured a majority in the recently announced Lok Sabha election results, guaranteeing Modi's reappointment for a third term.

Swearing-in Ceremony Date And Time

The ceremonial beginning of the new government is set to take place with the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 9, at 6 p.m.

Swearing-in ceremony is a significant event rich in tradition and symbolism. The ceremony is expected to be highly symbolic as the country excitedly anticipates the formation of the new government.

Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed to the public from June 5 to June 9 in anticipation of the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers, according to a Tuesday announcement made by the President's Deputy Press Secretary.

Where To Watch Swearing-In Ceremony?

News channels will air the ceremony live. Additionally, it will be available on YouTube and other social media sites.

Guest List

India is likely to invite leaders of a number of its neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.