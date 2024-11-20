Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to share India’s expertise in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve lives globally, emphasizing their transformative potential in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking on Tuesday at a G20 Summit event organized by India on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data for Governance (DfG), Modi highlighted India’s advancements in leveraging technology for societal benefit.

“We will continue the focus on the transformative potential of DPI, AI, and data-driven governance to advance the SDGs and enhance lives globally,” said Modi. “This is an area where India stands ready to contribute actively and share our best practices with the world.”

India has established one of the world’s largest digital payment systems and created robust infrastructure for direct delivery of government benefits and payments to recipients, a model that Modi suggested could be replicated globally.

After the meeting, Modi posted on X, “Technology holds immense potential for driving progress on the SDGs and empowering lives globally. May humanity harness it together for a brighter and better future.” He added that India is committed to “partnering to leverage the power of technology for a greener world.”

The event was attended by several international dignitaries, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Georgieva, in a post on X, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for spotlighting the role of digital technology. “Technology is vital for advancing the SDGs and transforming lives of people across the world,” she wrote.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also shared on X that she had a “good exchange” with Modi at the event.