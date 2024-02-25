PM Modi Offers Underwater Pooja To Submerged City Of Dwarka- Watch

PM Modi on Sunday dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to offer worship to the submerged city of Shri Krishna’s Dwarka. PM shared his pictures of performing underwater pooja in scuba gear on the social media platform, X. In the shared photos, he can be seen diving into the waters to offer prayers at a site rich in historical and spiritual importance.

The pictures of the Prime Minister quickly gained widespread attention on social media. PM Modi paid his respects to the ancient city by presenting peacock feathers, a symbolic homage to Lord Krishna. Sharing the experience, the PM wrote, "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

Dwarka is the city known for its links with Hindu deity Lord Krishna. It is believed that the city that once had a thriving cultural and spiritual legacy got sunk in the seabed after Lord Krishna’s era on earth.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu,' the nation's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning 2.32 km over the Arabian Sea, connecting Beyt Dwarka island to the mainland in Okha, situated in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. He also laid the foundation for numerous development initiatives valued at over Rs 4150 crore in the city.