PM Modi Pays Homage To Fallen Soldiers Of Pulwama Terror Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on X said "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

February 14, 2019 marks five years since the Pulwama terror attack, when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes on February 26, 2019, at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

The air strike was launched in the early hours of February 26 and Pakistan's efforts to launch an offensive the next day to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted by an alert IAF.

In the dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane and chasing Pakistani jets, crossed over to PoK, where his aircraft was shot down. He was taken into custody by Pakistan. India also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tributes to the brave soldiers "Pay homage to our brave jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. Their courage motivates us to keep up our vigil against cross-border terrorism."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar recalled the valiant sacrifice of the soldiers "Today, we pause to remember and salute the brave CRPF soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Pulwama Terrorist attack while in service to the nation. We stand united in solidarity with their families and loved ones, offering our deepest condolences and unwavering support. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten or forgiven."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid his tributes to the fallen soldiers "Today, we honour the memory of the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in Pulwama. We pay tribute to their families, who have shown unwavering strength & resilience. We remain forever indebted to their service."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also saluted the braves "Salutes and humble tributes to the brave martyrs of Pulwama terrorist attack. The country will always be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice dedicated to the defence of India."