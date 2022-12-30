PM Modi pays last respects to mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar - See pics

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraban breathed her last earlier today. PM Modi arrived at Ahmedabad to give adieu to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100. He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport. PM Modi`s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi. Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch some developmental projects, but now he may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday. The turn of events was necessitated by the demise of PM Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, is the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values. "PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"The flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata, and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill"."I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister`s mother who passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life."Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon`ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi`s mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work, and high values in life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. After the news of PM Modi`s mother`s demise came, several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences.

