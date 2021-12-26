PM Modi pays tribute to Cap Varun Singh in Mann Ki Baat, hails him as inspiration for youth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 26) remembered and paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh, who died in the IAF plane crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Mann Ki Baat, his monthly address to the nation.

Talking about Group Captain Singh’s inspiring letter to his school principal, PM Modi said, "When Varun was in the hospital, I saw something on social media that touched my heart. He was given Shaurya Chakra in August just this year. After this honour, he had written a letter to the principal of his school. He wanted the lives of the students of the school that he studied in should also be celebrated. In his letter, Varun Singh ji did not boast of his valour; instead, he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities."

The prime minister also told the nation that group captain was a source of inspiration for Indians and gave us a mantra for turning ordinary into extraordinary.

“Varun Singh did not boast his valour, instead he referred to his failures and talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities,” said Modi.

"At one place in this letter he has written - It is ok to be mediocre. Not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in the 90s. If you do, it is an amazing achievement and must be applauded. However, if you don`t, do not think that you are meant to be mediocre. You may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life,” he added.

Group Captain Singh, who passed away after a weeklong battle with death after sustaining serious injuries in a helicopter crash on December 8, was given Shaurya Chakra in August this year.

Prime Minister Modi also motivated students and youngsters to take inspiration from Captain Varun Singh’s life and thoughts.

The late Group Captain also said "Find your calling - it could be art, music, graphic design, literature, etc. Whatever you work towards, be dedicated, do your best. Never go to bed, thinking, I could have put in more effort,” Modi said.

