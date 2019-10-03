PM Modi, PM Jugnauth to inaugurate two projects on Thursday in Mauritius via video-conference

New Delhi: Continuing the engagement with the neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two projects with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. The projects are-- Mauritius Phase one of the Metro express and a new ENT hospital, both of which will be inaugurated via video conference at around 4 pm on Thursday.

India is already involved in a number of projects in the country. In 2016, India provided a Special Economic Package of $353 million for the execution of five projects in the Indian ocean country. These projects are-- Metro Express Project, Supreme Court Building, New ENT Hospital, Social Housing project, Supply of digital tablets to primary school children.

Some other India-assisted projects existing in Mauritius include the Upadhyay Training Centre, the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, the Subramania Bharati Eye Centre, the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre and the Swami Vivekananda International Conference Centre (SVICC).

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been to India two times in 2019-- when he visited India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May and first time when he was the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019. Both PM Modi and PM Jugnauth met on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September in New York.

The inauguration of projects in Mauritius by video conferencing comes weeks after India inaugurated projects in Nepal. In early September, India and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated south Asia's first cross border oil pipeline. The pipeline from Motihari in Bihar to Amlekhganj in Nepal will transfer petroleum products such as diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel etc.

In late September, PM Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga jointly inaugurated a statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery via video-conferencing.

