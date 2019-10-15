PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others pay tribute to former President, 'Missile Man' APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary and remembered his contributions to the country.

"My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century, which was capable and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country. India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his Jayanti," read PM Modi's tweet, which also had a short video highlighting the key achievements of the former President's life embedded.

डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने 21वीं सदी के सक्षम और समर्थ भारत का सपना देखा और इस दिशा में अपना विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। उनका आदर्श जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। India salutes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/PPgPrkqQRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too remembered the former President and asserted that he continues to live on in the hearts and the minds of the people of the country.

"Remembering former President of India and a phenomenal scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He was a people's President who would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people of India. I bow to him on his Jayanti," Singh's tweet read.

Remembering former President of India and a phenomenal scientist, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He was a people’s president who would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people of India. I bow to him on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2019

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, better known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects, was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.

In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15 as World Student Day.

Dr Kalam was very dedicated towards teaching and he always referred to himself as a teacher first.

The former President suffered cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and died while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while paying tribute to Kalam, reminded citizens that it was due to his extreme love and dedication to the students that the former President's birthday was celebrated as the World Students Day.

"The birthday of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam - the most popular President of India - is celebrated as World Students Day. He was a real teacher and loved students and even died while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. My tributes to the Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam," tweeted Javadekar.