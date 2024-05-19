New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks. While addressing the rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Sunday, Modi said that TMC has crossed all the limits by stooping so low that it is "spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha"

Reacting to Banjerjee's remark, PM Modi said that threats were being issued against these socio-religious organisations just to appease their vote bank.

"The TMC, which has intimidated and threatened the people of Bengal during elections, has crossed all limits this time. Today, in the country and the world, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh are known for service and morality, but the chief minister of Bengal is openly threatening them from an open platform...They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank" he said.

Prime Minister Modi slams TMC for belittling the saints of Bengal and attacking Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON.



What has Mamata Banerjee reduced Bengal, the land of several Hindu renaissance movement, to. Disappointing.

Earlier, CM Banerjee during his poll rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday claimed that some mocks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the BJP leader's influence.

"Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks," she said.

PM Modi further added that these organisations have millions of followers across the world and they aim to serve the people.

"The Bengal government has pointed fingers at them. So much courage! Just to please their vote bank?" PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Modi accused Banerjee during his Bishnupur rally and said that she was under the pressure of Muslim fundamentalists and attacking the saints and monks of the country.

“In their desperation, TMC leaders have started hurling abuses at prestigious organisations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. These organisations have brought glory to Bengal, but the CM of the state claims they are ruining Bengal. Under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, she has publicly insulted our faith,” he added.