New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a revelation when he said a very senior opposition leader told him that he achieved everything as India elected him Prime Minister twice, PTI reported. Modi added that despite his remarks and people believing that he has already reached his destination, he has no intention of slowing down.

Modi made the remark was addressed via video link to beneficiaries of the Gujarat government's financial assistance schemes for widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

“One day a very big leader met me,” Modi said without giving out the name, “He regularly opposes us politically, but I respect him, he added

“He was not happy over some issues, so he had come to meet me, and said Modi Ji, the country has made you prime minister twice, so what more do you want now. He was of the opinion that if one becomes prime minister twice then he has achieved everything,” the PM said.

Adding that he doesn’t like to take the easy way out, Modi added, “He doesn't know that Modi is made of a different metal. The land of Gujarat has made him. That's why I do not believe in taking it easy, like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100 per cent coverage of the welfare schemes.”

While Modi did not mention any name during his speech, it came a month after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met him in Delhi and raised the issue of the central agencies' action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.