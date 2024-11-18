PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Community In Brazil Ahead Of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community in Rio de Janeiro upon his arrival on Monday. The diaspora greeted him with Indian flags, paintings, and memorabilia, showcasing their deep connection to their homeland.

Sharing his gratitude, PM Modi took to X, saying, "Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents." Along with his message, he shared pictures capturing the vibrant reception.

The Prime Minister is in Brazil to attend the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In another post on X, he shared his anticipation for the summit, writing, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders."

India, as a key member of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, has been instrumental in shaping the agenda for this year's summit. Building on the successes of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits, PM Modi is expected to present India's stance on several global issues during Monday's deliberations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, further strengthening India’s ties with other nations.

Before arriving in Brazil, PM Modi visited Nigeria, where he engaged in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The talks focused on strengthening partnerships in defence, technology, health, and education.

After the G20 Summit, PM Modi will make a historic visit to Georgetown, Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation since 1968. During his November 19-21 visit, hosted by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, PM Modi will address Guyana's Parliament and a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

This visit builds on the strong ties between India and Guyana, underscored by President Ali’s visit to India last year, where he received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore.

Additionally, PM Modi will participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, engaging with leaders from CARICOM member countries to deepen India's long-standing relationship with the Caribbean region.