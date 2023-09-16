PM Modi Remains Leader With Highest Global Approval Ratings After G20: Report

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to top global ratings among world leaders with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult. According to the US-based consultancy firm's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’ 76 per cent of people approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it and six per cent did not give any opinion.

Notably, this is a huge number by a far margin, as the second-best approval rating is enjoyed by Switzerland President Alain Berset (64 per cent) and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (61 per cent). In previous ratings too, Prime Minister Modi had topped the ranking.

US President Joe Biden has a 40 per cent approval, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 37 per cent, UK PM Rishi Sunak ratings stood at 27 per cent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stood at just 24 per cent. India recently successfully hosted the G20 summit in the national capital, hosting over 40 global leaders and their delegations.

At the Leader’s Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus. A major standout of the declaration was bringing all global powers on the same page and forging consensus on an issue as divisive as the Russia-Ukraine war. At the conclusion of the summit, PM Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was also ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, whose Sanskrit translation goes as ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become “People’s G20” in India and crores of citizens are connected with it. A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit has been the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20).