PM Modi Responds To Bommai's Tweet on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to a tweet on a drone shot posted on Twitter by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with the high-speed train Vande Bharat Express passing underneath a road over bridge section of the 10-lane expressway.

"What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world-class infrastructure and unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under PM Narendra Modi, our double engine government is working wonders in the state," Bommai wrote while posting a video clip on his Twitter handle on Friday.

On Saturday, re-tweeting the Karnataka Chief Minister`s tweet, PM Modi said: "Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded."

The work on the Expressway project started in two phases around three years ago -- in May 2019, and December 2019.

However, due to Covid-induced constraints, little progress could be made.

The expressway is expected to be inaugurated and opened in March 2023.

This project under Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) had a prior deadline of October 2022.

The Rs 8,000-crore project is expected to bring down the travel time between some key Karnataka cities from 3 hours to 90 minutes and less.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)