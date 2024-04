PM Modi Reviews Preparedness For Heat Wave Situation; Asks All Departments To Work In Sync

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season. PM Modi stressed awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals. He also highlighted the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed upon the whole of Government approach. He said that all arms of the government at the Central, State and District levels and various Ministries need to work on this in synergy.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Modi was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June, 2024 including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over Central India and western peninsular India.

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water. The timely dissemination of essential IEC / awareness material especially in regional languages through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon.

Since a hotter-than-normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the Advisories issued by MoHFW and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely, said a release by the PMO.