PM Modi’s Heartfelt Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called the 41 workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday, after being trapped for 17 days under the debris. He expressed his relief and joy at their safe evacuation and wished them a speedy recovery. The 41 workers, who hail from various states such as Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh, were taken to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical care.

Their names are Viswajit Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Rajendra Bedia, Sukram, Tinku Sardar, Gunodhar, Sameer, Ravindra, Ranjeet, Mahadev, Bhukttu Murmu, Jamra Oraon, Vijay Horo, Ganapati, Gabbar Singh Negi, Pushkar, Saba Ahmed, Sonu Sah, Virendra Kiskoo, Sushil Kumar, Manir Talukdar, Sevik Pakhera, Jaydev Parmanik, Akhilesh Kumar, Ankit, Ram Milan, Satya Dev, Santosh, Jai Prakash, Ram Sundar, Manjit, Tapan Mandal, Bhagwan Batra, Viseshar Naik, Raju Naik, Dhiren, Sanjay, Ram Prasad, and Vishal.

Before calling the workers, PM Modi had also spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and congratulated him for the successful rescue operation. He also sought information from the Chief Minister about the workers’ condition and well-being.

PM Modi lauded the courage and resilience of the workers who endured the ordeal, as well as the heroism and dedication of the rescuers who risked their lives to save them. He said that the rescue mission was a shining example of humanity and teamwork. He also posted a message on X, saying:

“I am overwhelmed by the success of the rescue operation of our laborer brothers in Uttarkashi. I want to tell the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that you have inspired everyone with your courage and patience. I pray for your health and happiness.”

“I am very happy that after a long wait, these friends of ours will finally reunite with their families. The families have shown remarkable patience and courage in this difficult time. They deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.”