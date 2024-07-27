Advertisement
DELHI NITI AAYOG MEETING

PM Modi’s NITI Aayog Meeting Today: Who’s Attending And Who’s Skipping?

Several opposition-ruled states are boycotting this year's NITI Aayog meeting. Chief Ministers from several BJP-ruled states have confirmed their participation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi’s NITI Aayog Meeting Today: Who’s Attending And Who’s Skipping? Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to meet the party workers, in New Delhi. (Picture source: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the ninth governing council meeting of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) on Saturday. As the top body of NITI Aayog, the council comprises all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and various union ministers, with Prime Minister serving as the chairman. 

Several opposition-ruled states are boycotting this year's NITI Aayog meeting. Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states have confirmed their participation, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has yet to confirm his attendance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting, where she intends to address her concerns about the Central Government’s ‘step-motherly attitude’ towards opposition-led states in the Union Budget 2024-25. 

A statement from the Centre said that the meeting will be focused on promoting participatory governance and enhanced collaboration between the central and state governments. 

Who Will Be Present At The NITI Aayog Meeting? 

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath 

  • Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde 

  • Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai 

  • Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu 

  • Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein 

  • Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma 

  • Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 

  • Rajasthan chief minister Bhjajanlal Sharma 

  • Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi 

  • Tripura chief minister Manik Saha 

  • Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel 

Who Will Be Absent? 

  • Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu 

  • Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

  • Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

  • Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan 

  • Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

According to ANI, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Attendees will also include Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers serving as ex-officio members and special invitees, as well as the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.

