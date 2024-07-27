PM Modi’s NITI Aayog Meeting Today: Who’s Attending And Who’s Skipping?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the ninth governing council meeting of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) on Saturday. As the top body of NITI Aayog, the council comprises all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and various union ministers, with Prime Minister serving as the chairman.

Several opposition-ruled states are boycotting this year's NITI Aayog meeting. Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states have confirmed their participation, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has yet to confirm his attendance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting, where she intends to address her concerns about the Central Government’s ‘step-motherly attitude’ towards opposition-led states in the Union Budget 2024-25.

A statement from the Centre said that the meeting will be focused on promoting participatory governance and enhanced collaboration between the central and state governments.

Who Will Be Present At The NITI Aayog Meeting?

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rajasthan chief minister Bhjajanlal Sharma

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Who Will Be Absent?

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

According to ANI, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Attendees will also include Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers serving as ex-officio members and special invitees, as well as the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.