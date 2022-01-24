PM Modi seeks support for Vocal for Local campaign from Bal Puraskaar awardees

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 24) interacted with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and urged them to support his famous 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Adding that children and youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government, Modi said that they should encourage the usage of local and indigenous products at home.

Vocal for Local campaign

The Prime Minister suggested Bal Puraskar awardees to prepare a list of all the foreign products being used in their household and encourage their elders to replace them with local products.

Noting that the youth of the country is at the centre of all policies being framed by the government presently, he said, "Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward."

"Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India raising their laurels in the world of startups," Modi said.

Vaccination for kids

Lauding children over their participation in the Covid vaccination programme, the prime minister said children have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination programme as well.

"More than 40 million children got coronavirus vaccine till now since January 3," he said.

Modi also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

"You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Bal Puraskar

The prime minister awarded the Bal Puraskar recipients certificates digitally using blockchain technology.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate.

The prime minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

(With agency inputs)

