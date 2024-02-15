trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721736
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi Thanks Emir Of Qatar For Navy Veterans' Release, Invites Him To India

PM Modi In Qatar:  Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to the Emir of Qatar to visit India, further strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Thanks Emir Of Qatar For Navy Veterans' Release, Invites Him To India

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for facilitating the release of Indian Navy veterans who were detained in Doha under alleged espionage charges. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to the Amir to visit India, further strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Deepening India-Qatar Friendship

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Government and people of Qatar during his visit. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in pivotal sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and culture, signifying a deepening of the friendship between India and Qatar. ''My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality.''

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to UAE and Qatar. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar.

Bilateral Discussions And Diplomatic Highlights

During his visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Emir, covering a wide array of bilateral cooperation areas including trade, investment, energy partnership, and regional security. The discussions also underscored the cultural affinity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Strategic Investments And Partnerships

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strategic investments and partnerships in critical fields like energy and technology, aiming to transcend the existing bilateral relations. The discussions also addressed pressing regional and international issues of mutual concern, reflecting a shared vision for collaboration and progress.

Bilateral Meetings and Diplomatic Engagements

In addition to his discussions with the Emir, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, further solidifying the diplomatic relations between India and Qatar. The meeting, attended by key officials including the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation.

Warm Welcome And Diplomatic Triumph

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar follows a significant diplomatic triumph for India, with the successful release of eight Indian Navy veterans who were facing severe legal repercussions in Qatar. The warm reception by the Indian diaspora and the enthusiastic chants of "Modi Modi" reflect the strong support and admiration for the Prime Minister among the Indian community in Qatar.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar not only symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations but also highlights India's diplomatic successes on the global stage. The invitation extended to the Amir of Qatar to visit India underscores the commitment of both nations to further enhance cooperation and collaboration in the years ahead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature