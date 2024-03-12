PM Modi To Attend Display Of Indigenous Defence Prowess in 'Bharat Shakti' Exercise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from 40 countries will witness a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise named 'Bharat Shakti' at Pokhran in Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The event is organised to display the prowess of the country's indigenous defence capabilities across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the showcase of indigenous weapon systems and platforms in the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise will demonstrate the country's strength, aligning with the Aatmanirbharata initiative.

The exercise will feature essential equipment and weapon systems such as T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and various unmanned aerial vehicles. These elements, presented by the Indian Army, highlight advanced capabilities in ground warfare and aerial surveillance.

The Indian Navy will exhibit Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets during the event. Meanwhile the Indian Air Force is set to demonstrate domestically produced aircraft such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, according to the statement.

The military drill will showcase the carpabilities of locally developed weapons and the operational readiness of the three branches of the defence forces. Following the exercise, Prime Minister Modi is expected to engage in a discussion with BJP workers, youth, and women from the Pokhran Assembly constituency. As per reports, BJP and the district administration are coordinating to arrange a gathering of approximately a thousand individuals for the event, with a focus on including 700 local youth and women.