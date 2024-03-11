PM Modi To Flag Off Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Train Tomorrow; Know Timings, Stoppages

Prime Minister Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate the Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat train on Tuesday, after which this train will run for the inaugural. The Express will leave from Dehradun at 9:30 am and reach Lucknow at 5.15 pm.

The distance between the capitals of the two states, Dehradun and Lucknow, is 545 kilometres, which is now going to be covered in just about 8 hours. The stoppage of the train is proposed at 3 stations which are Haridwar, Moradabad and Bareilly.

According to Rajkumar Singh, DRM, Moradabad Railway Division, this train is part of the 10 Vande Bharat trains which is going to be inaugurated by PM Modi on 12th March.

"There has been a demand for the Vande Bharat train from Dehradun to Lucknow for a long time, so keeping that demand in mind, its inaugural run will be held tomorrow. Since the train will run regularly, it will run from Lucknow in the morning, reach Dehradun in the afternoon and after one hour, it will return to Lucknow at night, and the purpose of running the Vande Bharat train is to return to its destination in a single day," DRM Rajkumar Singh said.

"This Vande Bharat train will run 6 days a week while the train will be kept closed on Monday. It will leave from Lucknow at 5.15 in the morning and will depart from Lucknow in the afternoon. Reached Dehradun at 1.35 pm, after which it will leave Dehradun at 2.25 pm and reach Lucknow at 10.25 pm," The DRM Muradabad further added.

Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-high-speed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like the Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.